The National Press Club has named ProPublica the winner of two of its journalism awards.

Isaac Arnsdorf’s series “Inside Trump’s VA” won the Sandy Hume Award for Excellence in Political Journalism. The project investigated how President Donald Trump has undermined the health and safety of America’s veterans by shifting their medical care to the private sector and allowing his cronies, despite their lack of relevant experience, to meddle with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“The Billion-Dollar Loophole,” Peter Elkind’s co-published report with Fortune, won the Lee Walczak Award for Political Analysis. His piece detailed how conservation easements, the most generous charitable deduction in the federal tax code, have been manipulated by wealthy investors to make enormous profits, yet Congress has failed to rein in the abuse.

ProPublica’s “Health Insurance Hustle” also received an honorable mention in the Consumer Journalism - Periodicals category. In the series, reporter Marshall Allen explored the various tactics the health insurance industry uses to maximize its profits and how, contrary to popular belief, lower bills aren’t health insurers’ top priority.

See a list of all the National Press Club awards here.