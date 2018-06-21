Every year, parents and families file thousands of complaints to the U.S. Department of Education alleging civil rights violations at a school or college, ranging from racial discrimination in school discipline to sexual violence.

Under federal law, the department is responsible for ensuring equal access to education and investigating allegations of discrimination in schools. For the first time ever, ProPublica is making available the status of all of the civil rights cases that have been resolved during the past three years as well as pending investigations.

