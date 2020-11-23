Did You Attend the Milton Hershey School? We’re Investigating It. Help Us.

The Philadelphia Inquirer, Spotlight PA and ProPublica are working on a story about the Milton Hershey School. We need to reach former students to hear about their experiences during and after high school.

Is this you? Please help us by filling out the form below and sharing with your fellow alumni. We are especially hoping to hear from the class of 2011, about life 10 years later. We’ve already talked to some of your classmates, but want to hear from as many of you as possible to get a complete, accurate account that we can share with you and our readers.

Please share your experiences with us by clicking “start” and answering a few questions. You can also contact our reporting team at any time: (267) 443-3517 or [email protected].

We hope to hear from you soon. Nothing personal you tell us will go into any published stories without your permission, but summaries of multiple students’ experiences shared here could be used in our reporting.