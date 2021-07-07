 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube

Promised Land

Do You Live in the Kanehili or Kauluokahai Subdivisions? We Have Questions About the Quality of Your Homes.

We hope to talk to one person from each of the roughly 500 homes in the Kanehili and Kauluokahai subdivisions of Kapolei, Honolulu. Help us hold the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands accountable.

by Rob Perez, Honolulu Star-Advertiser, and Beena Raghavendran, ProPublica

View of a homestead subdivision in Waimanalo. (Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser)

I’m Rob Perez, a reporter at the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, working in partnership with the newsroom ProPublica. I’ve been reporting on people who got homes through the Hawaiian Homes program but are experiencing a variety of problems — sewage backups, cracking walls, poorly graded lots, faulty plumbing and more. The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands does not keep a public record of complaints, which means I need your help to understand what’s happening to you and your neighbors. I’d like to ask you some questions about how you like living in your home, neighborhood and community. We hope to hear from one person in each of the roughly 500 homes in Kanehili and Kauluokahai.

This questionnaire should take you about 10-15 minutes. You can also call or text me anytime: 808-479-2109.

I hope to publish my story this summer, so please fill this out by Sunday, July 18.

A note: My reporting team and I are the only ones reading what you submit. Your privacy is important to us. We are reading these stories for our reporting. We will not use your name or any of your information without first asking your permission.

Portrait of Beena Raghavendran

Beena Raghavendran

Beena Raghavendran is an engagement reporter focused on local reporting at ProPublica.

