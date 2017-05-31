ProPublica

Health Care
Project
Have You Had Difficulty Paying For or Accessing Prescription Drugs? We Want to Hear From You.
by Charles Ornstein
ProPublica, May. 31, 2017, 6:00 pm

Rob Weychert/ProPublica, source image by unizyne/Getty Images

It’s no secret that drug prices have been rising rapidly and have placed a heavy burden on American families, particularly those with health plans that force them to pay thousands of dollars before their insurance kicks in. Certainly, drug companies are partly responsible for the price hikes. But what far fewer Americans realize is that drugs travel a multi-stop route from manufacturer to user, with each player along the way taking its bite and sometimes imposing hurdles on patients’ ability to access the drugs their doctors order.

ProPublica and The New York Times are interested in hearing from patients about any difficulties they have had accessing or paying for prescription drugs, in particular if those challenges have occurred in the past year. Please share your story below. We will not share it with others or print it without your permission.

