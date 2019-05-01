Trump, Inc. Exploring the Mysteries of the President’s Businesses

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was created by Congress in the aftermath of the financial crisis to police companies and protect people from unfair, deceptive or abusive practices. Since the start of the Trump administration, there has been a slowdown in enforcement actions and efforts to roll back regulations. It has also gone through three different leaders.

“Trump, Inc.,” a joint investigation by ProPublica and WNYC, wants to understand whether the CFPB is still enforcing federal consumer financial laws and holding companies accountable.

We want to hear from people who work at the agency and those who have left recently. We’re particularly interested in connecting with people who are familiar with enforcement actions, supervisory exams and proposed rules like those governing payday lending and debt collection.

We’re also hoping to hear from those of you who have interacted with the bureau in recent years. Maybe you filed a complaint with the bureau against a debt collection or credit card company. Or maybe you work for a company that’s being investigated by the agency. We want to know what happened to your case and how the company interacted with you and with the agency.

We take your privacy seriously; however, the administrator of the network you're on may be able to see your communication. If you’d rather connect on Signal, an encrypted app for messages and calls, send a message to 347-244-2134. If you’d like to contact a reporter, email Anjali Tsui at [email protected].