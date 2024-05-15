Help ProPublica and The Texas Tribune Report on School Board and Bond Elections in Your Community

ProPublica and the Texas Tribune are committed to telling overlooked stories about public schools. This election season, we want to understand the effects of heated political races on the people living, learning and teaching in districts across the state.

To see the full picture, we need to hear from people from across the political spectrum with a vested interest in public schools. You can help us identify important stories and ask the right questions as we report. Fill out the form below to join our source network. We also welcome specific tips, campaign finance reports and political mailers related to school district elections.

Are you seeing outside groups getting involved in school board or bond races in your community? Are you aware of big-money donors putting their thumbs on the scale? And most important, how have school board and bond campaigns and elections affected you?

We appreciate you sharing your story, and we take your privacy seriously. We are gathering these stories for the purposes of our reporting and will contact you if we wish to publish any part of your story.