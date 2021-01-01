ProPublica reporters are dedicated to investigating government agencies and federal policy. Much of our reporting is fueled by the people who share their experiences, advice and inside knowledge with us.

We are looking for both specific tips and broader expertise. If you’re a current or former government employee, please sign up to be a source for our reporters. We may contact you with questions related to your area of experience.

Your guidance will help us tell important stories. We investigated how a campaign to slash the Internal Revenue Service’s budget led to gains for tax cheats, the rich and big corporations. We found that thousands of patients had been put at risk by heart devices the Food and Drug Administration knew could be dangerous. And when we reported on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s failure to enforce safety standards for children’s car seats, it led to impact in Congress and 18 states.

These are some of the agencies and offices that ProPublica reporters are particularly focused on right now. If you work for one of them, we’d appreciate your help.

FDA (Food and Drug Administration) CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) DHS (Department of Homeland Security) SBA (Small Business Administration) DOL (Department of Labor) USDA (Department of Agriculture) NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration)

We take privacy seriously. There is no third-party tracking on this page, but please consider who else may be able to see what you’re doing on your device. We have also set up encrypted tip lines for additional security.