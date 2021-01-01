We’re reporters with ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative news organization. We’re working on stories about industrial facilities that emit chemicals into the air and elevate the estimated cancer risk for surrounding neighborhoods. Help us do this work by submitting a tip below.
We are eager to hear from communities, workers and regulators across the country to help shape and inform our upcoming investigations. These are our current areas of focus, but we still want to hear from you even if you do not have any connections to these locations or subjects:
- Industrial facilities around Institute and South Charleston in Kanawha Valley, West Virginia
- Coke plants in the neighborhoods around North Birmingham, Alabama
- BASF facilities in Louisiana and South Carolina
- The Procter & Gamble plant in St. Louis, Missouri
Neighborhoods that have or had air monitors in residential areas to measure toxic air pollution. We’d like to hear about times when this has helped and times when it has not.
Individual or community attempts to reduce exposure to toxic air pollution, whether through air filters or larger-scale organizing. Again, we’d like to hear about times this has helped and times when it hasn’t.
You can help us continue this work by sharing the link to this page with your neighbors, family and social media communities. You can also print this document and post it on community bulletin boards.
If you find an error in the data underlying the interactive map or would like to suggest changes, contact us at [email protected]
If you can’t access our form, call or text our reporters at: (347) 558-2844
Our commitment to your privacy: We appreciate you sharing your story, and we take your privacy seriously. We are gathering these stories for the purposes of our reporting, and we will not publish your name or information without your consent.
Reach Out to Us Using Signal
Our general tips number on Signal for this project is +1-347-558-2844. Please be as specific, detailed and clear as you can. We read everything you submit, but our newsroom is still too small to send a personal response to everyone. Any documentation helps.Download
Reach Out to Us Using SecureDrop
SecureDrop is the most secure and anonymous way to share information or files with us electronically. Used properly, it shields your identity even from us.
Our SecureDrop servers are under the direct physical control of ProPublica. When you use SecureDrop, we are unable to record your IP address or information about your browser, computer or operating system. All files submitted to our SecureDrop servers are encrypted as they are received; submissions are initially decrypted and viewed on a computer that has never been connected to the internet. Unless you give us your name or other identifying information, we will not know who you are. We make our best attempt to remove identifying information and metadata from submissions.
You will need to download the Tor anonymity software to connect to ProPublica's SecureDrop server. Once you’ve got the Tor Browser running, it can be as easy to use as a normal web browser.
For the highest level of privacy, we further recommend that you use Tor and visit our SecureDrop using a public Wi-Fi network, rather than your home or work internet connection. For extra security, you can also boot your computer from a USB key containing Tails, a secure operating system that does not leave any trace of your Tails activity on the computer you are using; the Tor Browser is included in the Tails operating system.
- Visit TorProject.org and follow the directions to download and install the Tor Browser.
- Launch the Tor Browser and allow it to connect. Then wait for a page that says a connection has been established.
- Copy and paste the following into the Tor Browser address bar:
http://lvtu6mh6dd6ynqcxtd2mseqfkm7g2iuxvjobbyzpgx2jt427zvd7n3ad.onion/
- Follow the instructions on that website to send us files and messages. When you use the site, you will get a “code name,” which is your login for SecureDrop. You can come back and log in with this code name to submit more information and see if we have sent a response to you.
- The SecureDrop link
http://lvtu6mh6dd6ynqcxtd2mseqfkm7g2iuxvjobbyzpgx2jt427zvd7n3ad.onion/is only accessible via Tor, and we do not recommend using any other website or software to visit our SecureDrop system.
Reach Out to Us Using Postal Mail
U.S. postal mail without a return address is one of the most secure ways to communicate. Authorities would need a warrant to intercept and open it in transit.
For better security, you can mail your package or envelope from an unfamiliar sidewalk box instead of your company or agency mailroom. A sidewalk box is also more secure than a post office. You can mail us paper materials or digital files on, for example, a thumb drive.