We are eager to hear from communities, workers and regulators across the country to help shape and inform our upcoming investigations. These are our current areas of focus, but we still want to hear from you even if you do not have any connections to these locations or subjects:

Industrial facilities around Institute and South Charleston in Kanawha Valley, West Virginia

Coke plants in the neighborhoods around North Birmingham, Alabama

BASF facilities in Louisiana and South Carolina

and The Procter & Gamble plant in St. Louis, Missouri Neighborhoods that have or had air monitors in residential areas to measure toxic air pollution. We’d like to hear about times when this has helped and times when it has not. Individual or community attempts to reduce exposure to toxic air pollution, whether through air filters or larger-scale organizing. Again, we’d like to hear about times this has helped and times when it hasn’t.

