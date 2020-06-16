 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube

Deadly Restraint: How a Man in Psychiatric Crisis Died in Custody

Video shows that deputies used violent force against Phillip Garcia and lied about their treatment of him in reports.

by Lucas Waldron and Nadia Sussman

This video contains graphic footage. Read why we’re publishing it.

