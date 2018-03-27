We are proud to announce our third annual Diversity Scholarship program. ProPublica will be sponsoring need-based scholarships for 20 students to attend the 2018 conferences of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, the National Association of Black Journalists, the Asian American Journalists Association, the Native American Journalists Association and the Association of LGBTQ Journalists.

The $700 scholarships will go to students who would otherwise be unable to attend. These conferences offer great opportunities for networking and professional development, especially for those just starting out in journalism.

You can apply for the scholarship here.

Students will be able to select a conference as part of their application. They will have the following options:

The NAHJ conference in Miami, Florida, July 18–21.

The NAJA conference in Miami, Florida, July 18–21.

The NABJ convention in Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 1–5.

The AAJA convention in Houston, Texas, Aug. 8–11.

The NLGJA convention in Palm Springs, California, Sept. 6–9.

We’ve also written about what ProPublica is doing to increase the diversity of our newsroom and of journalism as a whole.

These scholarships are a small but important step to help student journalists from underrepresented communities take advantage of everything these conferences offer.

Questions about the application process? Want to contribute to our scholarship fund to send more students to these conferences? Get in touch with Lena Groeger at lena.groeger@propublica.org.