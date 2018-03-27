ProPublica is committed to increasing the diversity of our workplace as well as in the journalism community more broadly. We do our best to post an update on our diversity efforts every year. Here are our posts from 2017 and 2015. We believe that it is crucial to fill our newsroom with people from a broad range of backgrounds and perspectives, and are committed to recruiting and retaining people from communities that have long been underrepresented, not only in journalism but particularly in investigative journalism. That includes African Americans, Latinos, other people of color, women, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.

As part of our commitment to diversity, starting this year we intend to formalize a practice we have already followed on most hires. We will interview at least one person of color for every posted job in line with the practice pioneered by the NFL and known as the “Rooney Rule.” Many other entities have adopted this approach to increasing their diversity.

There may be very rare occasions when a job is filled without a posting. In such cases, we will explain to the ProPublica staff why we did not advertise the position and, if relevant, why we did not interview a person of color.

Our Ongoing Efforts

We’ve expanded many of the programs and scholarships we started in 2015. Specifically:

This year, we’re also researching and evaluating multiple new programs to help us increase diversity both inside and outside our newsroom. Stay tuned for more announcements later in 2018.

A Breakdown of Our Staff

Part of our commitment to diversity means being transparent about our own numbers. Here they are:

Race & Ethnicity - All of ProPublica (includes business side and fellows) White 73% Hispanic/Latino 7% Asian 10% Black 7% Two+ Races 3% Other 1% Race & Ethnicity - Newsroom (not including fellows) White 76% Hispanic/Latino 8% Asian 8% Black 4% Two+ Races 4% Other 1% Gender - All of ProPublica Female 52% Male 47% Transgender 1% Gender - Newsroom (not including fellows) Female 45% Male 54% Transgender 1% Charts may not add up exactly to 100 percent due to rounding.

How You Can Get In Touch If You’re Interested in a Job

Here is our jobs page, where we post new full-time positions, and here’s our fellowships page. You can also sign up to be notified when we have a job or fellowship available on the bottom of either page. You can also email us — we’re eager to hear from candidates at any time.