A few days ago, we held a live taping of the “Trump, Inc.” podcast at The Greene Space in New York City. Tony Schwartz, the co-author with Donald Trump of “The Art of The Deal,” talked with Ilya Marritz from WNYC and Jesse Eisinger from ProPublica about what Schwartz does and does not recognize in President Trump now.

Then, ProPublica’s Eric Umansky and WNYC’s Andrea Bernstein spoke with BuzzFeed’s Investigations Editor Mark Schoofs. Schoofs explained why BuzzFeed was the first to post the Russian “dossier,” and what we’ve learned since.

We also had a “Trump, Inc.” trivia contest. Here are some of the questions. (Scroll down to the bottom for answers and links to our relevant episodes.)

The Trump Organization has partnered with developers M3M for projects in India. What does M3M stand for? Magnificence in the Trinity of Men, Materials & Money Money, Money, Money My Three Mates Make Money Mumbai Manufacturing and Materials The largest contractor for the Trump inauguration was connected to the First Family how? Eric Trump’s former wedding planner Melania Trump’s friend Donald Trump’s former caddy Ivanka Trump’s former public relations adviser Which of the following was NOT a Michael Cohen business? Taxi medallions Insurance claims Film producer for “Cooch” Offshore casinos The Center for Responsive Politics reports that two “dark money” groups, which did not disclose their donors, each gave $1 million to Trump’s inauguration. What is the name of one of those groups? BH Group Friends of DJT MAGA Now! ABIM Partners

You can contact us via Signal, WhatsApp or voicemail at 347-244-2134. Here’s more about how you can contact us securely.

You can always email us at tips@trumpincpodcast.org.

And finally, you can use the postal service:

Trump Inc at ProPublica

155 Ave of the Americas, 13th Floor

New York, NY 10013

(Answers to the quiz: A, B, C, A)

"Trump, Inc." is a production of WNYC Studios and ProPublica.