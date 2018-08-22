The Trump Administration The 45th President and His Administration

Trump, Inc. Exploring the Mysteries of the President’s Businesses

In April, we published an investigation into Michael Cohen’s past. The “Trump, Inc.” episode, reported by our partners at WNYC, traced how so many of Cohen’s associates over the years have been convicted of crimes, disbarred or faced other legal troubles.

But — at the time of the episode — the president’s former lawyer had himself never been convicted, or even accused of a crime.

Well, it’s time for an update. Cohen pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight felony counts, including tax fraud, lying to a bank and campaign finance violations. The same hour he was pleading guilty, a federal jury found another former Trump aide guilty: Paul Manafort, the erstwhile campaign chairman. Also eight counts. Also bank and tax fraud.

Listen to the Episode

“Trump, Inc.” podcast co-hosts Andrea Bernstein and Ilya Marritz sat down with WNYC’s Brian Lehrer for a radio segment to break down the action. And we’re posting it here for you. Enjoy.

And keep an eye on your podcast feeds, because the second season of “Trump, Inc.” is coming your way in September! Sign up to be notified.

As always, you can contact us via Signal, WhatsApp or voicemail at 347-244-2134. Here’s more about how you can contact us securely.

You can always email us at [email protected].

And finally, you can use the postal service:

Trump Inc at ProPublica

155 Ave of the Americas, 13th Floor

New York, NY 10013