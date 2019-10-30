Allen Tan to Join ProPublica as Editorial Experience Designer

ProPublica announced Wednesday that Allen Tan will be joining its staff as its newest editorial experience designer. He starts on Nov. 11 and will be part of ProPublica’s Design and Platform teams, working to evolve the overall reader experience and core editorial products.

Tan comes from the American Civil Liberties Union, where he led the redesign of key parts of aclu.org and created an online tool showing voting deadlines and key positions on the ballot. His team also worked on public education initiatives for redistricting and electoral reform, immigrant family separation and mass incarceration.

Before that, Tan worked for five years at The New York Times on teams that redesigned its homepage and article layouts, modernized its website typography, and overhauled its editorial approach to push notifications.

“Allen is a gifted designer and collaborator, with a genuine eye for editorial work,” said David Sleight, ProPublica’s design director. “We can’t wait to start collaborating with him to build out our growing design systems and editorial platform.”

“It’s amazing to see ProPublica’s newsroom operate with such fearlessness and ingenuity,” Tan said. “I’m excited to join the team and help elevate everything it produces.”