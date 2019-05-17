The UCLA Anderson School of Management has named five ProPublica projects as finalists for this year’s Gerald Loeb Awards, one of the most prestigious prizes in business and financial journalism.

The finalists include Trump, Inc., ProPublica and WNYC’s joint podcast exploring the mysteries of the president’s businesses — what deals are happening and who might be profiting from his administration — in the audio category.

An investigation into age discrimination, by Peter Gosselin, Ariana Tobin and Ranjani Chakraborty, of Vox, is a finalist in beat reporting. The series showed how IBM, in its scramble to compete with new rivals, has cut swaths of its most senior employees — flouting rules against age bias.

Marshall Allen’s ongoing series, Health Insurance Hustle, is a finalist in the explanatory category. Co-published with NPR Shots, Allen’s reporting exposed the confounding ways insurers game their profits: using hidden schemes, side deals and fees that drive up costs.

Sloan Kettering Cancer Center’s Crisis, a collaboration between ProPublica’s Charles Ornstein and The New York Times’ Katie Thomas, is a finalist in local reporting. Their investigation uncovered multiple conflicts of interest between the renowned New York hospital’s staff and health care companies, ultimately leading to the resignation of the hospital’s chief medical officer.

ProPublica’s first full-length feature film, Unprotected, is a finalist in the video category. The documentary, in partnership with Time, examined how the acclaimed American charity More Than Me rose to fame for saving vulnerable girls in Liberia from sexual exploitation. But from the beginning, girls were being raped by one of the nonprofit’s key leaders, provoking international discussion about the lack of accountability for charities working abroad.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in June. See the full list of finalists here.