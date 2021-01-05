ProPublica Adds Two New Journalists to Midwest Newsroom

Get Our Top Investigations Subscribe to the Big Story newsletter.

ProPublica announced on Tuesday the hiring of two new journalists for its Midwest newsroom. Anna Clark and Jeremy Kohler will start on Jan. 11.

“We are thrilled to have Anna and Jeremy join our Midwest newsroom,” said Louise Kiernan ProPublica Midwest editor. “Their deep knowledge of their communities and passion for investigative journalism will be great assets to our team.”

Anna Clark is an independent journalist from Michigan who has written on subjects ranging from vacant prisons to failed dams to affordable housing, with a particular interest in how cities are made and unmade. She is the author of “The Poisoned City: Flint’s Water and the American Urban Tragedy,” which won the Hillman Prize for Book Journalism and the Rachel Carson Environment Book Award. It was also a finalist for the Helen Bernstein Book Award and longlisted for the Andrew Carnegie Medal. Clark’s reporting and writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Elle, the New Republic, the Columbia Journalism Review, the Detroit Free Press and Detour Detroit among other publications.

Clark also edited “A Detroit Anthology,” a Michigan Notable Book, and Michigan Quarterly Review’s “Not One Without: A Special Issue on Water.” She is a nonfiction faculty member in Alma College’s MFA Program in Creative Writing. Clark will be based in Detroit.

Jeremy Kohler comes to ProPublica from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, where he has worked for more than 20 years. As an investigative reporter there, he produced projects that exposed fraud and abuse in policing, prisons, pension systems, hospitals and courts. For the past three years, his coverage has focused on St. Louis County government and politics, where he contributed to an investigation into corruption that triggered a federal probe and ended up with the county executive going to prison. In July, Kohler reported a widely read story delving into the litigation history of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, known as the St. Louis gun couple.

Before he joined the Post-Dispatch, Kohler was a reporter for the Gloucester County Times, Trentonian and Courier-Post newspapers in New Jersey. He has also served as an adjunct journalism instructor at Washington University since 2003. Kohler will be based in St. Louis.

ProPublica is an independent, nonprofit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. With a team of more than 100 dedicated journalists, ProPublica covers a range of topics, focusing on stories with the potential to spur real-world impact. Its reporting has contributed to the passage of new laws; reversals of harmful policies and practices; and accountability for leaders at local, state and national levels. Since it began publishing in 2008, ProPublica has received six Pulitzer Prizes, five Peabody Awards, three Emmy Awards and eight George Polk Awards, among other honors.