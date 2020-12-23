ProPublica Awarded Silver Medal by Society of Illustrators

Get Our Top Investigations Subscribe to the Big Story newsletter.

The Society of Illustrators has awarded ProPublica a silver medal in the organization’s annual competition, which recognizes top achievements in the field of illustration. Artist Yann Kebbi was honored in the Editorial Single Image category for his illustration featured in the ProPublica investigation Nobody Accurately Tracks Health Care Workers Lost to COVID-19. So She Stays Up At Night Cataloging the Dead.

Under the direction of ProPublica story production fellow Shoshana Gordon and art director Lisa Larson-Walker, Kebbi’s artwork illuminated the work of anesthesiologist Claire Rezba, who began keeping count of lost health workers as researchers and industry professionals bemoaned the lack of good official data on these deaths.

Artwork from three other ProPublica investigations was also selected to be on display at the Museum of American Illustration, as part of the Society of Illustrators’ 63rd Annual Exhibition. The recognized illustrations include:

The Judge’s Notice by artist Thomas Cian, under the direction of ProPublica art director Lisa Larson-Walker and story production fellow Shoshana Gordon;

How Criminal Cops Often Avoid Jail by artist Josh Cochran, under the direction of ProPublica art director Lisa Larson-Walker and story production fellow Jan Byun; and

McKinsey’s Rules by artist Leonardo Santamaria, under the direction of former ProPublica production editor Hannah Birch.

