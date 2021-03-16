ProPublica Editor-in-Chief Stephen Engelberg Wins Goldsmith Career Award

ProPublica Editor-in-Chief Stephen Engelberg is the recipient of the 2021 Goldsmith Career Award. Bestowed by Harvard University’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, the award recognizes one journalist each year for outstanding contributions to the field of journalism and for work that has enriched our political discourse and our society.

A veteran reporter with over three decades of experience, Engelberg was the founding managing editor of ProPublica from 2008 to 2012 and became editor in chief on Jan. 1, 2013. During his years at ProPublica, the organization has won six Pulitzer Prizes, including in 2010 when it became the first online news source to win a Pulitzer for a story, co-published with The New York Times, chronicling the urgent life-and-death decisions made by one hospital's exhausted doctors when they were cut off by the floodwaters of Hurricane Katrina.

He came to ProPublica from The Oregonian in Portland, where he had been a managing editor since 2002. Before joining The Oregonian, Engelberg worked for the Times for 18 years, including stints in Washington, D.C., and Warsaw, Poland, as well as in New York.

Engelberg’s work since 1996 has focused largely on the editing of investigative projects. He started the Times’ investigative unit in 2000. Projects he supervised at the Times on Mexican corruption and the rise of al-Qaida were awarded the Pulitzer. He is the co-author of “Germs: Biological Weapons and America’s Secret War” and shared an Emmy in 2001 for work on a documentary on biological warfare by the PBS program “Nova.”

In addition to Engelberg’s win of the Career Award, Neil Bedi, now a ProPublica reporter, is a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting for his work at the Tampa Bay Times with reporter Kathleen McGrory.

