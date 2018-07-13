ProPublica announced today that Agnes Chang will be joining its staff as its next editorial experience designer. She starts on August 6 and will be a part of ProPublica’s growing design and production team, working to improve its website and editorial products.

A veteran product manager, Chang spearheaded several initiatives during her six years at the New York Times. Most notably, she launched the company’s proprietary 360 video player and ‘Daily 360’ partnership campaign and also led user strategy and daily operations for NYT Cooking, one of the Times’ most popular products.

More recently, Chang has taken her skills back to the classroom — serving as an adjunct professor at Parsons School of Design and Columbia University. She is a graduate of Wellesley College and has an M.S. in Media Arts & Science from the MIT Media Lab.

“Agnes is a true talent, with an acumen for design systems and user experience that are second to none,” said ProPublica design director David Sleight. “There’s no doubt her addition to the team will help us take ProPublica’s storytelling experiences and product design to the next level.”

“I’m honored to be joining the team at ProPublica, whose investigative reporting and dedication to public service has been an inspiration for many years,” said Chang. “I’m looking forward to applying my experience with user experience and design systems to help tell stories at ProPublica.”