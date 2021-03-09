ProPublica Hires Mariam Elba as a Research Reporter

ProPublica announced Tuesday that Mariam Elba is joining its research team as a research reporter supporting ProPublica’s local newsroom initiatives. She will work with research editor Lynn Dombek to help reporters with deep digging into data, sources and uncovering documents to produce powerful investigations.

Elba was most recently an associate research editor at the Intercept, where she managed the fact-checking desk and supervised freelancers, regularly vetting reporting and sourcing for sensitive articles and conducting background research in collaboration with newsroom teams. Elba started as a fact-checker for the Intercept and First Look Media’s visual journalism unit, Field of Vision, where she worked closely with writers, editors and filmmakers to ensure that stories were framed accurately and fairly.

Before joining the Intercept, Elba was an editorial intern at the Nation, where she received her fact-checking training. She is an adjunct professor at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York, where she teaches a course in advanced news research methods.

“Mariam’s experience in research for hard-hitting investigative projects and experience working in a collaborative newsroom make her a perfect fit for the research team,” Dombek said.

“I’m excited to contribute to ProPublica's impactful reporting by finding information and public records that bolster investigative, locally focused stories around the country,” Elba said.