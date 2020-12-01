ProPublica Hires Reporter Neil Bedi to Cover Federal Government Agencies

ProPublica announced Tuesday that Neil Bedi is joining its Washington, D.C., newsroom as a reporter covering federal government agencies. He starts Feb. 1.

Bedi comes to ProPublica from the Tampa Bay Times, where he was an investigative reporter and developer, and brings a unique skill set to his journalism. A graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Engineering, he previously worked as a technology analyst for JPMorgan Chase, developing software for investment banks on Wall Street. Longing to tell stories from data, Bedi joined the Times as a data analyst in 2016 and became an investigative reporter in 2019.

At the Times, he helped expose an alarming death rate at All Children’s Heart Institute, the cardiac surgery unit at a local children’s hospital. The project earned a George Polk Award and was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize in investigative reporting. He’s used data to show profiteering at a mental health hospital and questionable practices in local law enforcement agencies. Bedi has also taught applied fact-finding as an adjunct professor at the University of Florida in Gainesville, in addition to teaching classes at the Poynter Institute.

“The work of holding federal agencies accountable is critical, and Neil is the exact kind of hard-charging, mission-driven investigator who can drill into the inner workings of federal agencies to find government decisions that impact people’s lives,” senior editor Marilyn Thompson said. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

“I'm excited to join the team of talented investigative journalists at ProPublica,” Bedi said. “I'm looking forward to holding federal agencies accountable for policies and decisions that affect people across the country.”