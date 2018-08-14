The Online News Association has named ProPublica a finalist for 10 Online Journalism Awards. The ONA Awards honor excellence in digital storytelling and distribution. The finalists are:
- ProPublica for general excellence in online journalism.
- Lost Mothers, a series in collaboration with NPR on the maternal mortality crisis in the U.S., for the Knight Award for Public Service.
- Our immersive news game with WNYC on the experiences of asylum seekers, The Waiting Game, for excellence and innovation in visual digital storytelling.
- A Betrayal, the wrenching story of an MS-13 informant who risked his life to work with local police, co-published with New York Magazine, for feature category.
- The multimedia project Bombs in Our Backyard, exposing how the military has polluted land and drinking water resources across the U.S., for the Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award.
- Trump Town, a comprehensive database of the President’s political appointees and their federal lobbying and financial records, also for the Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award.
- Walking While Black, a collaboration with the Florida Times-Union on racial disparities in police use of pedestrian tickets, for explanatory reporting and the University of Florida Award for Investigative Data Journalism.
- The Taking, a joint reporting project with the Texas Tribune on federal land seizures during the United State’s first effort of at a border wall, also for the University of Florida Award for Investigative Data Journalism.
- Too Broke for Bankruptcy, an examination of how the bankruptcy system is failing those who need it most, also for the University of Florida Award for Investigative Data Journalism.