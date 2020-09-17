 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube

Coronavirus

Are You Participating in a Vaccine Trial? Are You Running One? We’d Like to Hear About It.

The development and deployment of a vaccine will affect everybody on the planet. Help us identify and tell important stories.

by Caroline Chen, Ryan Gabrielson and Isaac Arnsdorf

A staff member at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services shows a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. (Wiktor Dabkowski/eyevine via Redux)

Are you participating in a coronavirus vaccine trial? Are you a scientist or manufacturer working to develop and bring a vaccine to market? Or do you work for or with a government agency charged with making sure a COVID-19 vaccine will be safe and effective? Help us understand what we should be covering or serve as an expert to make sure we’re on the right track.

Our stories focus on holding the powerful accountable in service of the public. We have already reported on failures in testing, the effectiveness of popular hand sanitizers and hospitals retaliating against medical providers for bringing their own masks to work. The development and deployment of a vaccine will affect everybody on the planet. Let’s work together to identify and tell important stories.

Want to talk to us about education during COVID-19? Head here. Want to give us coronavirus-related tips that are not about vaccines? Talk to us here.

This form requires JavaScript to complete.
Powered by CityBase.

Latest Stories from ProPublica

Are You Participating in a Vaccine Trial? Are You Running One? We’d Like to Hear About It.

This Billionaire Governor’s Coal Company Might Get a Big Break From His Own Regulators

Mobilizing the National Guard Doesn’t Mean Your State Is Under Martial Law. Usually.

People in a video game landscape of the election season

ProPublica’s Pandemic Guide to Making Sure Your Vote Counts

Current site Current page