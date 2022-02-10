 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube

Colorado Homeowners: Do You Have Experience Dealing With an HOA? Help Us Investigate.

HOAs can help keep common areas clean and pay for upkeep, but residents who fall behind on dues or run afoul of the rules can find themselves at risk of losing their home.

by Brittany Freeman, Rocky Mountain PBS, and Chris Morran and Mariam Elba, ProPublica

Roofs of houses in the foreground, Rocky Mountains in the background
Denver, Colorado (Lightvision, LLC/Getty Images)

ProPublica and Rocky Mountain PBS would like to talk to Coloradans who have lived in a community with a homeowners association. We know there are a lot of you: As of 2020, an estimated 74 million residents belonged to one of America’s 355,000 HOAs. There are more than 10,000 of these groups in Colorado alone, and they’re estimated to be home to nearly 2.4 million residents. These resident-governed organizations collect dues and fees from members to provide for improvements to and upkeep of shared areas, and to pay for some insurance coverage. HOAs can also set standards for public-facing aspects of members’ homes, including lawn maintenance, exterior paint colors and the use of lights and other decor.

HOA members who fall behind on dues or run afoul of rules set by the board can face additional fees, including legal fees charged by the HOA board’s attorney. If the dispute is left unresolved, the HOA could place liens on the homeowner’s property and attempt to foreclose on the home.

Because these processes often occur outside of the public eye, it is difficult to know just how common they are. If you have firsthand experience with an HOA, please fill out the brief questionnaire below.

