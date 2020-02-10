 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube

Did You Give Birth in Your Home? Help ProPublica and Vox Report.

We’re trying to better understand what drives women in America to have babies at home rather than in a hospital or birth center. Help us out by filling in this survey.

by Nina Martin, ProPublica, and Julia Belluz, Vox

For the past few years, we have been talking with hundreds of women and their families about what it’s like to give birth, recover from birth and become a mother in this country. Many of you suggested doing more research into home births. Our next round of reporting will focus on the drivers that lead women in America to opt for home births rather than hospital or birth center births. Help us out by filling in this survey.

We take your privacy seriously, and we’ll be the only ones reading what you send to us through the questionnaire.

