If you’ve been unable to obtain a name or gender marker change on a state-issued ID, passport, birth certificate or other document, we want to hear from you.
Have You Had Problems Changing Your Name or Gender Marker?
We’re investigating the barriers transgender and gender-nonconforming people face in changing their name or gender marker on government-issued IDs.
