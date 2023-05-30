 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Mastodon Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube

Train Country

Help ProPublica Report on Railroad Worker Safety

Many railroad employees tell us being injured on the job or reporting a safety concern can be fraught with consequences. Our investigative journalists want to talk with insiders in order to tell this story right.

by Topher Sanders, Dan Schwartz and Ruth Baron

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a train derailment in Atlanta in 2017. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ProPublica has been reporting on railroad safety for more than a year. We recently published investigations on the safety issues posed by longer trains and blocked railroad crossings. Now, we’re investigating the challenges that confront railroad employees who are injured on the job, railroaders who report a safety concern and the pressure on managers to reduce reports of unsafe conditions and injury numbers. We’ve heard from many railroad employees that being injured or reporting a safety concern can be fraught with consequences. We’re taking those concerns seriously and working on several stories that will investigate these themes.

To do this right, we need to hear from as many people who work in the system as possible. This means railroaders in all positions, managers and people familiar with the Federal Railroad Administration.

