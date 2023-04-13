Help Us Report on Idaho’s Deteriorating Public Schools

In Idaho’s aging schools, students often wear jackets in the winter to keep warm in the classroom. In late spring, they sweat, struggling to concentrate. At some schools, bathrooms are regularly closed because of deteriorating pipes. At others, staff spend hours blowing snow off the roof to prevent its collapse.

State officials aren’t fully aware of the extent of the schools’ problems — the last full review of school buildings was done in 1993. It’s hard to repair even the problems that have been logged because in order to get funding for facilities, school districts in Idaho have to clear a higher bar than those in almost any other state.

The Idaho Statesman and ProPublica looked at the conditions inside one school, which has been in disrepair for decades. Now we want to report on school building conditions across the state and how they affect you. Photos and videos of issues in your school are especially helpful and will guide our reporting.

