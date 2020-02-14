 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube

How Much Did It Cost to File Your Taxes?

Did you file with H&R Block, Jackson Hewitt, Liberty Tax or another preparer? Help us report on what Americans really paid for tax help.

by Paul Kiel

We’re looking at the cost of filing taxes in America.

Tax preparers often aren’t upfront with customers about the cost, and there are no good statistics on what people actually pay for help. You can help us with our reporting by sharing (confidentially) what you paid. The survey will only take a few minutes.

