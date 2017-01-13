Do You Make Less Than $47,500 a Year? Help Us Investigate Overtime Pay.

Overview

A new government rule could give you the right to overtime pay if you make between roughly $450 a week and $920 a week. But it's temporarily blocked in court and it's unclear whether the Trump administration will push for the rule after he takes office on Jan. 20.

(Here's a more detailed look at this rule.)

Some employers have already given their workers raises in order to comply with the new rule. There are reports of other employers who promised raises and then cancelled them.

If you make between roughly $450 to $920 a week ($23,500 to $47,500 annually), we want to hear from you. You can help us better understand the impact of this rule on your pay and hours.

Please fill out our short questionnaire.