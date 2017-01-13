Leak to Us: Have evidence of powerful people doing the wrong thing? Here’s how to let us know.

ProPublica

Journalism in the Public Interest

Cancel

Get Involved

Topic
Consumer Affairs
Project
Do You Make Less Than $47,500 a Year? Help Us Investigate Overtime Pay.
Overview
by Justin Elliott and Terry Parris Jr.
ProPublica, Jan. 13, 2017, 1:32 pm

A new government rule could give you the right to overtime pay if you make between roughly $450 a week and $920 a week. But it's temporarily blocked in court and it's unclear whether the Trump administration will push for the rule after he takes office on Jan. 20.

(Here's a more detailed look at this rule.)

Some employers have already given their workers raises in order to comply with the new rule. There are reports of other employers who promised raises and then cancelled them.

If you make between roughly $450 to $920 a week ($23,500 to $47,500 annually), we want to hear from you. You can help us better understand the impact of this rule on your pay and hours.

Please fill out our short questionnaire.

Get Involved
This form requires JavaScript to complete.
Powered by Screendoor.

Projects You Can Help With

.

Have You Or Someone You Know Suffered Acetaminophen Poisoning?

Share Your Story

12 people shared

.

Discussion: How Can the U.S. Better Regulate and Improve Elder Care?

Join The Discussion

participants

.

Discussion: Is Assisted Living Putting Profits Above Care?

Join The Discussion

have participated

.

Have You Worked In an Assisted Living Facility?

Send A Tip

tips received