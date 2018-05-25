The Health Insurance Hustle The way we pay for medical care is confounding. We take you inside.

I’ve spent the past few months talking to insiders about health insurance and the way we pay for medical care. I’ve learned a lot of important things the public needs to hear. Now I’m moving into the next phase of the investigation. I’m going to be highlighting ways the industry may not be operating in the public interest. Your perspective could help me understand any potential abuses of power, even if it’s something everyone’s come to accept as standard operating procedure.

I would especially like to hear from people who have worked in health insurance, employee benefits or related roles. Perhaps you know about prior authorizations, or claims processing or how appeals are handled. Maybe you know the broker side of the business. Or perhaps it’s something else patients should know about. Would you please point me in the right direction? Just answer the questions below.