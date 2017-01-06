The Breakthrough: The $2 Drug Test

We started this podcast seven years ago. The idea, honestly, was to create another platform to promote our work. But we realized something along way: It can be really interesting to hear how reporters have figured out their stories — the stonewalling they’ve faced, the wrong roads they’ve taken, and the moment when they figured it all out.

(David Sleight/ProPublica)

Now, we’re relaunching our show with that as our focus. We’ll be pulling back the curtain on the most compelling, powerful investigative journalism from newsrooms around the country.