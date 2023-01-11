Museums and other American institutions hold the remains of more than 100,000 Native American individuals and several hundred thousand funerary objects, despite a 1990 law requiring that they be “expeditiously” returned to tribes.
ProPublica reported on how institutions amassed these remains in the context of violent colonization and created a tool allowing readers to explore the data.
We’d like to hear from you to further our reporting. We’re interested in learning:
- If institutions have reported incorrect data on human remains or funerary objects subject to NAGPRA.
- What’s happened behind the scenes at institutions, especially private ones, that has prevented repatriation.
- How institutions are responding to reporting from ProPublica and other outlets.
We’re also interested in hearing from our Indigenous readers, whether it’s feedback about our project, personal stories about repatriation or ideas for future reporting.
Submit A Tip We take your privacy seriously, and we will contact you if we wish to publish any part of your story. We may not be able to respond to everyone, but we read each submission and they help inform our work.
If you can’t access our form, contact our reporters at [email protected] or (206) 419-7338.
Institutions that believe ProPublica’s data is incorrect should email [email protected] instead of filling out this form.
Send Us a Tip Online
Reach Out to Us Using Signal
Our general tips number on Signal for this project is +1-206-419-7338. Please be as specific, detailed and clear as you can. We read everything you submit, but our newsroom is still too small to send a personal response to everyone. Any documentation helps.Download
Reach Out to Us Using SecureDrop
SecureDrop is the most secure and anonymous way to share information or files with us electronically. Used properly, it shields your identity even from us.
Our SecureDrop servers are under the direct physical control of ProPublica. When you use SecureDrop, we are unable to record your IP address or information about your browser, computer or operating system. All files submitted to our SecureDrop servers are encrypted as they are received; submissions are initially decrypted and viewed on a computer that has never been connected to the internet. Unless you give us your name or other identifying information, we will not know who you are. We make our best attempt to remove identifying information and metadata from submissions.
You will need to download the Tor anonymity software to connect to ProPublica's SecureDrop server. Once you’ve got the Tor Browser running, it can be as easy to use as a normal web browser.
For the highest level of privacy, we further recommend that you use Tor and visit our SecureDrop using a public Wi-Fi network, rather than your home or work internet connection. For extra security, you can also boot your computer from a USB key containing Tails, a secure operating system that does not leave any trace of your Tails activity on the computer you are using; the Tor Browser is included in the Tails operating system.
- Visit TorProject.org and follow the directions to download and install the Tor Browser.
- Launch the Tor Browser and allow it to connect. Then wait for a page that says a connection has been established.
- Copy and paste the following into the Tor Browser address bar:
http://lvtu6mh6dd6ynqcxtd2mseqfkm7g2iuxvjobbyzpgx2jt427zvd7n3ad.onion/
- Follow the instructions on that website to send us files and messages. When you use the site, you will get a “code name,” which is your login for SecureDrop. You can come back and log in with this code name to submit more information and see if we have sent a response to you.
- The SecureDrop link
http://lvtu6mh6dd6ynqcxtd2mseqfkm7g2iuxvjobbyzpgx2jt427zvd7n3ad.onion/is only accessible via Tor, and we do not recommend using any other website or software to visit our SecureDrop system.
Reach Out to Us Using Postal Mail
U.S. postal mail without a return address is one of the most secure ways to communicate. Authorities would need a warrant to intercept and open it in transit.
For better security, you can mail your package or envelope from an unfamiliar sidewalk box instead of your company or agency mailroom. A sidewalk box is also more secure than a post office. You can mail us paper materials or digital files on, for example, a thumb drive.