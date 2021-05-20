Thomas May holds two Confederate flags while standing above a crowd of anti-racist protesters as they enter Court Square in downtown Graham for an Election Day rally on Nov. 3, 2020.

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week.

After George Floyd’s death last May, protests brought to light the bloody past of Graham, North Carolina, as people chanted the name of Wyatt Outlaw, the city’s first Black elected official who was lynched by the Ku Klux Klan in 1870.

ProPublica Get Our Top Investigations Subscribe to the Big Story newsletter. Thanks for signing up. If you like our stories, mind sharing this with a friend? https://www.propublica.org/newsletters/the-big-story?source=www.propublica.org&placement=share®ion=local-reporting-network Copy link

For more ways to keep up, be sure to check out the rest of our newsletters. See All

Fact-based, independent journalism is needed now more than ever. Donate

As the 2020 presidential election approached, protests organized by Black community activists were stymied by law enforcement, who said they were simply doing their jobs. The activists were also targeted by vocal pro-Confederate vigilantes.

Over the past year, dozens of Black Lives Matter activists were sent to jail. Many of the charges were later dropped or dismissed. Reporters from ProPublica Local Reporting Network partner The News & Observer were on the scene.

Reported from a community where protesting is restricted and violence feels imminent, “Sound of Judgment” provides a rare view into the fight for justice in small-town America.