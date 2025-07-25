Series: Friends of the Court: SCOTUS Justices’ Beneficial Relationships With Billionaire Donors More in this series Caret

We updated our Supreme Connections database with newly released financial disclosures from eight Supreme Court justices on Friday, covering the 2024 calendar year.

Supreme Connections is our database that makes it easy for anyone to browse justices’ financial disclosures and to search for connections to people and companies mentioned within them.

This update includes disclosures filed in May and made public late last month. Justice Samuel Alito received a 90-day extension, and his disclosure is expected later this summer.

The latest update details millions in book income, almost 40 trips and one gift.

Among the disclosures:

We’ve also added new ways to view the justices’ investment holdings. Previously, investments were sorted by value. Now, you can group investments by account to see how justices structure their holdings, or you can sort investments by the order in which they appear on the original disclosure forms, making it easier to cross-reference our data to the original filings.

Browse the database to learn more.

ProPublica Read More Supreme Connections: Search Supreme Court Financial Disclosures