ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis will be the recipient of the 2017 Elijah Parish Lovejoy Award. Sponsored by Colby College, the honor recognizes a member of the news profession who has produced courageous journalism.
MacGillis was selected for his deep reporting on a wide range of policy issues, including how one small biotech company has shaped opioid treatment in the criminal justice system; corrupt housing practices; and the influence of the oil industry and other corporations on public policy.
“The need for a free press and a commitment to truth in reporting has never been more important,” said Colby President David A. Greene. “We are honored to recognize Alec MacGillis for his courageous and unyielding efforts to reveal truths that have been carefully shielded from public scrutiny.”
Past winners of the Lovejoy Award, which has been presented annually since 1952, include Katherine Boo, David Halberstam and ProPublica reporter A.C. Thompson, who received the honor in 2013. MacGillis will be given the award, along with an honorary doctoral degree from Colby College, on Oct. 2. Read more about the award here.