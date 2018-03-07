We’re seeking a design fellow to be part of ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network, our recently announced initiative to support local journalism.

We’re covering the salaries of, and providing editorial support for, reporters to do investigative journalism at seven local news organizations across the country this year. We’re also collaborating with those newsrooms to create the most compelling presentations for their work. That’s where this fellowship comes in.

The fellow will work as part of our award-winning Design & Production group, collaborating directly with team members to build story packages that are both exemplary pieces of journalism and forward-thinking in terms of design and execution. The Design & Production group values inclusive, user-focused design and does do not adhere to the idea of service desks or assembly lines.

What to expect from this role:

Coordinating with editors and reporters, both at ProPublica and at our local partners, to plan and schedule story packages.

Learning to take story designs from initial sketches to finished web pages, informed by a solid sense of UX fundamentals.

Developing modern web design technical skills (HTML, CSS, Sass, jQuery, etc) and mastery of common visual design tools (Photoshop, Sketch.app, etc).

Planning and executing photo and art selections to accompany story work.

We’re looking for someone who’s familiar with or might already have some of the skills listed above, and who is looking to take them to the next level and develop a solid design portfolio of several complete editorial packages over the course of the year.

The ideal applicant is highly organized and detail-oriented. They should care deeply about editorial content and making the best selections possible to support the material we report.

What you should send us:

Send us a link to your portfolio. If you don’t have a portfolio, please send links or screenshots of projects you’ve worked on and describe how you contributed to them. Tell us what worked, what might not have, and how that fit into the context of what was needed for the project.

We know there are great candidates who won’t fit everything we’ve described above, or who have important skills we haven’t thought of. If that’s you, don’t hesitate to apply and tell us about yourself.

We are dedicated to improving our newsroom, in part by better reflecting the people we cover. (Here is a breakdown of our own staff.) We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages, and we’re taking steps to meet that commitment. We especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.

Fill out this form to apply. The deadline is Monday, March 26.

Have questions? Email david.sleight@propublica.org.

This fellowship will be based in our headquarters in New York City. Pay is $800 per week and includes benefits.