ProPublica Names Dana Chiueh and Aaron Brezel as Lenfest AI Engineering Fellows

ProPublica has selected Dana Chiueh and Aaron Brezel as AI engineering fellows as part of its participation in the Lenfest Institute’s AI Collaborative and Fellowship program, a nationwide news industry effort supported by Microsoft and OpenAI to explore how artificial intelligence technologies can responsibly contribute to the work of mission-driven newsrooms. The Lenfest AI program selected ProPublica among 10 regional and national news organizations for the two-year fellowships.

The ProPublica fellowships are made possible through funding from both the Lenfest Institute and the Patrick J. McGovern Foundation.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dana and Aaron as our first AI engineering fellows,” said Ben Werdmuller, ProPublica’s senior director of technology. “Their unique combination of technical expertise and journalism experience positions them perfectly to help us explore how AI can safely enhance investigative reporting while maintaining the rigorous standards, ethical principles and human expertise that define ProPublica’s work.”

Chiueh was most recently a news innovation engineer at the Minnesota Star Tribune, participating in the Lenfest program on the newsroom’s behalf. She was a recipient of a Brown Institute Magic Grant for developing Tipbot, a tool that automates the gathering of missing information from submitted tips, and previously reported for The Dallas Morning News and Los Angeles Times, among others.

Brezel joins ProPublica from the Brown Institute for Media Innovation, where he was lead software engineer. Before that, he was a software engineer at The Washington Post, where, as a founding member of the reporting tools team, he built software for journalists across the newsroom.

