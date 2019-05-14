The TurboTax Trap How the Tax Prep Industry Makes You Pay

We’ve heard from hundreds of people who said they paid to file their taxes even when they were eligible to file for free. These reader tips have been incredibly helpful in getting the truth out about how Intuit, the maker of TurboTax, manipulates users into using a paid product and lies to customers who then ask for refunds. Many of these stories came from Americans who really needed the money.

We’re nowhere near finished with this reporting. To that end, we’ve created this brief questionnaire to collect as many of your stories as possible. If you used TurboTax, we’re interested in hearing about your experience. If you’ve asked for a refund, you can let us know what happened or upload audio of the call below. At the moment, we would particularly like to hear from active-duty service members and military families who used TurboTax. If that’s you or anyone in your community, we’d love it if you would pass this along. Anyone who is an active-duty service member should be able to use TurboTax for free if they made under $66,000.

Thanks in advance for your help.

And if you work for Intuit, TurboTax or elsewhere in the tax prep industry, we’d love to hear from you too. We’ve got another questionnaire for you.

NOTE: The following questionnaire is submitted via https. We take privacy seriously and will not voluntarily share your personal information without talking to you first. However, the administrator of the network you’re on may be able to see your communication. If you’d like to get in touch through a more secure route, here’s our best advice.