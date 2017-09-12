ProPublica would like to hear from people who have expertise in some facet of the health insurance industry. It’s one of the most important industries in the country and takes up a significant chunk of family budgets and taxpayer spending. Yet for those outside of it, the industry is difficult to understand. Will you help ProPublica reporter Marshall Allen learn about it? You could walk him through what you do in the industry and help him understand what works and what doesn’t. We hope you can help identify specific ways that ProPublica can spur improvement.
Health Insurance Is Big and Complicated. Help Us Understand It.
