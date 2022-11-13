Help Us Report on Stillbirths

Every year, more than 20,000 pregnancies in the United States end in stillbirth, the death of an expected child at 20 weeks or more.

That number exceeds infant mortality, and is 15 times the number of babies who died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, according to 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

These deaths are not inevitable. One study found that nearly one in four stillbirths may be preventable. But while other wealthy nations have reduced their stillbirth rate, the U.S. lags behind.

The stark racial disparities underscore the crisis. Black women are more than twice — and in some states close to three times — as likely to have a stillbirth as white women.

