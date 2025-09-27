 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Mastodon Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube

Are You Still Rebuilding After Hurricane Helene? We Want to Hear From You.

We want to hear from North Carolinians whose homes were damaged or destroyed to better understand how well the state housing recovery program, RenewNC, is working for those who need it.

by Ren Larson, The Assembly, and Cassandra Garibay, ProPublica

Several trailer homes that are missing walls and surrounded by debris.
Trailers were destroyed by Hurricane Helene in a mobile home park in Clyde, North Carolina. (Jesse Barber for ProPublica)

ProPublica and The Assembly have been reporting on the impact of Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina, and we know recovery is far from over.

We want to hear from North Carolinians whose homes were damaged or destroyed to better understand how well the state housing recovery program, RenewNC, is working for those who need it. If you’ve applied for funding to repair or rebuild your home, let us know what the process has been like, the challenges you’ve experienced and the impact that’s had on your life. We'd also like to hear from you if your home was damaged but you haven’t applied to understand why.

Filling out the form below is the easiest way to share information with us. If you have anything else you would like to share, let us know at helenetips@propublica.org. After you submit your response, Assembly reporter Ren Larson or ProPublica reporter Cassandra Garibay may follow up for more details.

Share Your Experience

Latest Stories from ProPublica

Several trailer homes that are missing walls and surrounded by debris.

Are You Still Rebuilding After Hurricane Helene? We Want to Hear From You.

I Filmed the ICE Officer Who Shoved a Woman to the Floor Inside a New York Courthouse

Kristi Noem Fast-Tracked Millions in Disaster Aid to Florida Tourist Attraction After Campaign Donor Intervened

Failed Root Canals, Lost Implants: How a Utah Dentist Accused of Substandard Care Was Allowed to Keep Practicing

Current site Current page