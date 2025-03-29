Partnerships between police and the popular reality show, once enthusiastic and mutually beneficial, have often turned into breakups. Here’s how that has played out in three cities.

When the A&E true crime reality television show “The First 48” comes to town, the police and sheriff’s departments that work with it do not receive financial compensation from the show. The benefits are more intangible: a chance to showcase and celebrate the work of a department’s officers, the opportunity to improve their image in the eyes of the public, and some acknowledgement for victims who might be overlooked by the media.

But the show’s two-decade history of filming in cities across the U.S. has also left a complicated trail of problems and municipal regret, as ProPublica has reported. Detectives have admitted that they’ve acted out scenes as the cameras rolled. Key developments in the investigations have sometimes not been shown or mentioned. Episodes sometimes aired before defendants went to trial, publicly disclosing information that potential jury members and witnesses would normally never hear in court.

What’s more, many law enforcement and legal experts wonder whether the mere presence of cameras changes how the police behave, twisting the truth for the sole purpose of a more engaging narrative.

“I don’t think that anyone would deny that having a camera when you’re doing a ride-along like that affects behavior,” Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm said in 2010, after a 7-year-old girl was shot and killed during a Detroit police SWAT-style raid “The First 48” was filming. “I think it’s not a good practice.”

Controversies like the one in Detroit have prompted at least a half-dozen cities to cancel their contracts or end their relationships with “The First 48.” Dallas; Memphis, Tennessee; Mobile, Alabama; Minneapolis; and New Orleans, as well as other cities, have stopped working with the show, with some municipal officials heaping criticism on the program as they severed ties with it.

The show has not been found to have engaged in any misconduct.

“I don’t want an investigator spending even a minute essentially working for the camera instead of elements of the case,” Miami police Chief Jorge Colina said in 2018, five years after the city ended its relationship with the program. “It’s not worth the tradeoff.”

Representatives from Kirkstall Road Enterprises, ITV America and ITV, the companies that produce the program, did not respond to requests for comment or to a detailed list of questions. A&E, the television network that airs “The First 48,” declined to comment through a spokesperson.

The show’s most recent seasons were filmed in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Gwinnett County, Georgia; and Mobile.

Once problems arise, these once enthusiastic and mutually beneficial partnerships between the police and reality television can turn into messy breakups. It can also take time for the problems involving “The First 48” to come to light, sometimes years after the episodes have aired and only after cases have wound their way through the courts.

Here’s how that has played out in three cities.

Mobile

In 2022, in a courthouse on Alabama’s Gulf Coast, a judge was trying to help defense attorneys determine if there were any fans of “The First 48” in the jury pool. The defendant in the case had been featured on an episode of the show that aired before his trial, and attorney Chase Dearman was concerned fans would be predisposed to find his client guilty.

“It is an extremely popular show, especially in the South,” Dearman said in an interview.

The judge instructed the assembled prospective jurors to stand if they were regular viewers of shows like “60 Minutes,” “20/20,” and “True Crimes.” Three jurors, then two, then two jurors again stood, respectively. Then he mentioned “The First 48.” Fourteen potential jurors rose to their feet.

“This is a more popular show. Okay,” the judge said, according to a transcript of the trial.

Dearman said that the show’s disclaimer, that “all suspects shown are presumed innocent until proven guilty,” is not enough to contend with human biases. “What do you think those jurors are going to do when they go home at night?” Dearman said. “They’re going to look it up and watch it.”

Dearman’s client was acquitted after two mistrials.

Mobile defense attorney Domingo Soto was also concerned when one of his clients was shown on the show before trial. “The cops decided a version of the truth from the very beginning and sold it to ‘First 48’ and more importantly sold it to themselves,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department declined to comment on its involvement with “The First 48” as well as on the cases that involved the men whom Dearman and Soto represented.

In 2023, the city did not renew its contract with “The First 48.” James Barber, a former police chief and former city public safety director in Mobile and now chief of staff to the mayor, said the show helped shine a positive light on the “dedication and professionalism of our homicide investigators.”

“However, our most important focus is always public safety, and we saw that pre-trial coverage of criminal cases had led to litigation and legal challenges in other jurisdictions,” Barber said in a statement. “We did not want our work with any media partner to impact any criminal matter or create legal issues for the city.”

Dallas

Sometimes small narrative touches to “The First 48” episodes, perhaps inconsequential to the viewer, have major repercussions in real life. In 2013, a man named Arking Jones was interviewed by Dallas police about the murder of a suspected drug dealer, an investigation captured in the episode “Safe House.”

Jones told ProPublica that he had no idea he was being taped for the show and did not sign a consent form to appear on the program. He said he only learned he had been on “The First 48” after the episode had aired. Despite the show’s efforts to hide his identity by blurring his face and altering his voice, Jones said it was obvious to people who knew him that he was in the episode.

“I start getting all type of threats. They start coming by my mother’s house,” Jones said.

According to Jones, the worst part was that the episode was edited in a way to suggest he had become a police informant; Jones denied that he spoke with police voluntarily or that he was an informant. The threats to his life got so bad, he said, that he had to stop working. Court records show that Dallas police filed retaliation charges against several people for allegedly making threats to Jones and his family. Those charges never resulted in convictions, according to Jones.

In 2015, Jones was shot several times at a barber shop in an attack that also injured a bystander. He was hit in the chest and hip, and he said he now has a metal rod in his thigh. The man who shot Jones pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in retaliation and was sentenced to 24 years in prison.

According to Dallas police reports, the shooting was motivated by Jones’ appearance on “The First 48.” Jones filed a lawsuit against Kirkstall Road Enterprises, claiming it acted negligently. In its response, attorneys for the show implied that Jones’ criminal history could have been the root cause of the attack and that his “sole claim of negligence is barred by the First Amendment.”

A judge dismissed the case and an appeals court upheld that decision.

“If we were to place the burden to prevent the kind of unforeseeable injury that befell Jones in this case on the media, the result would be a significant infringement on its Constitutional protections when reporting matters of public interest,” the appeals court wrote.

A&E removed Jones’ episode from its catalog. However, in the decade since the shooting, Jones said that his reputation has never recovered. He said he’s been attacked and robbed and, last year, his truck was shot up. He sent photos of the truck to a ProPublica reporter.

“Y’all looking at it just for good TV. You know, you’re not caring about innocent lives,” Jones said of the show. “My life is in a situation like, I’m dead. That’s how I see it. I’m dead. Because I can’t live life.”

The Dallas Police Department declined to comment. In 2021, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that bans reality television shows from partnering with law enforcement. The law was named after Javier Ambler II, a Texas man who died after a high-speed chase and violent arrest, captured by a camera crew for “Live PD,” another A&E police reality series. “Live PD” was canceled in 2020.

Memphis

The immediate aftermath of one of the worst mass killings in Memphis history was captured by producers for “The First 48” for an episode named “Lester Street.” On March 3, 2008, police discovered the bodies of four adults and two children in a small brick house. Three other children survived the attack with serious injuries.

The investigation converged on Jessie Dotson, the brother of one of the victims, who confessed to detectives on camera that he committed the murders after a drunken fight. The episode aired before his trial, a concern District Attorney General Bill Gibbons raised in a letter to the police chief.

“Several judges have expressed to prosecutors in this office their concern that events of a pending criminal case are edited, taken out of sequence, and then aired nationally,” Gibbons wrote. “It is my hope that you will not renew the Memphis Police Department’s contract with ‘The First 48’ — a show that clearly airs potential evidence and information on pending criminal cases.”

The judge in the case did not allow the jury to watch edited footage of Dotson’s confession on “The First 48” because representatives of the show said they had already destroyed the raw footage. Dotson was convicted and sentenced to death. The city of Memphis ended its relationship with “The First 48” in 2008.

But the show has cast a long shadow over the case. In January 2024, Kelley Henry, a federal public defender representing Dotson, filed an appeal pointing out dozens of issues with the original investigation, among them that Dotson, who has “neurocognitive disorders,” was pressured into confessing, though he recanted shortly afterwards. She said that she believes “The First 48” influenced detectives to exert that pressure before the FBI was about to take over the case and that Dotson is innocent.

The Memphis Police Department did not respond to requests for comment. Dotson’s appeal is pending.

“It just really crystallized for me, just how dangerous these folks are and the pressure that they put on the cities and the prosecutors and the police departments to come up with a story,” Henry said. “It’s not necessarily that they’re malevolent, but their objectivity is compromised by the presence of those cameras.”