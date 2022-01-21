How to Pitch Photography Projects to ProPublica ProPublica, an independent, nonprofit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest, is looking for visual stories. Here’s how to pitch us.

ProPublica is looking for visual stories that expose abuses of power and betrayals of the public trust by government, business and other institutions.

We are particularly interested in stories that tie into lines of reporting we’re already pursuing, including education, the pandemic, climate change, threats to democracy and federal spending programs, but your pitch does not have to fit into one of these categories. The most successful pitches will be for stories you have begun photographing, so you can demonstrate access and approach, but we are open to well-researched pitches that you have not yet begun reporting.

We want your blue sky ideas. Tell us a story you want to dig into over the course of several weeks, months or more. If your pitch is accepted, you will work closely with a visuals editor. We can also provide support with writing, data analysis, research, engagement, design or whatever else your story needs to reach its full potential.

If all of this sounds exciting to you, you can apply using this form.