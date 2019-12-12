 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube

Defend the Facts

Support fearless journalism that makes a difference.

Donate Now

Kansas Abandons Technology Trumpeted by Kris Kobach, Trump’s Onetime Voter Fraud Czar

A system supposedly meant to root out voter fraud was beset by security and accuracy issues.

by Jessica Huseman

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. (Thad Allton/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s office has announced it will indefinitely suspend the use of controversial technology meant to identify voter fraud after concerns were raised about security risks.

The technology had been heralded by former Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a Republican who in recent years has been one of the most prominent promoters of the alleged menace of voter fraud across the country. The computer program, known as CrossCheck, matched various state voter rolls against each other, identifying duplicate voters by first name, last name and birthdate. Critics called the program a cynical effort meant to suppress the vote among people of color.

The ACLU of Kansas sued the state over the use of the program, asserting it was a security disaster that wound up making the voter rolls vulnerable to hacking, and the announcement this week abandoning the program is one element of a settlement of that lawsuit.

Joe Hall, the former chief technologist for the Center for Democracy & Technology, had called the problems with the program “complete operational security incompetence.” Other experts had also alleged that the program had an extraordinarily high false positive rate, meaning supposed examples of people being registered in multiple states were often wrong.

In November 2017, reporting by ProPublica and Gizmodo showed that the program was run on insecure servers and that its administrators regularly exchanged passwords by email. Lauren Bonds, the legal director for the ACLU of Kansas, cited that reporting in the legal action against the state.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s office — now run by Scott Schwab, a Republican — has repeatedly said that no matches have been performed using the program since late 2017. In January 2018 — after criticism of the program’s security reached a fever pitch — the office announced it would delay matches in order to allow the Department of Homeland Security to perform a security review. DHS completed that review in February, confirming vulnerabilities. A spokesperson for the office would not say whether media coverage prompted Kansas to request the review.

The ACLU’s litigation was filed in June 2018. In a statement, Schwab — Kansas’s current secretary of state — said that election security has been his offices “highest priority,” and that progress had been restrained by the “ACLU’s odd insistence of (sic) filing costly litigation.”

“Our office expects future disagreements to be resolved responsibly, through communication and collaboration, not courtroom confrontations motivated by financial gain at taxpayer expense,” he said.

Kobach did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

Bonds said that Schwab was far more willing than Kobach to settle. Schwab had, in private conversations with activists and constituents, previously expressed hesitation about Kobach’s heavy-handed approach.

One security issue involving the technology occurred in Florida, which was one of nearly 30 states to submit their rolls to CrossCheck to check for duplicate registrants. In January 2018, a Kansas resident filed a records request with Florida for documents concerning CrossCheck. In response, Florida released the partial social security numbers for nearly 1,000 Kansas residents unredacted.

Do you have access to information about voting or election security that should be public? Email jessica.huseman@propublica.org. Here’s how to send tips and documents to ProPublica securely.

For more coverage, read ProPublica’s previous reporting on Kris Kobach.

Filed under:

Protect Independent Journalism

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing. We were founded ten years ago to fill a growing hole in journalism: newsrooms were (and still are) shrinking, and legacy funding models failing. Deep-dive reporting like ours is slow and expensive, and investigative journalism is a luxury in many newsrooms today — but it remains as critical as ever to democracy and our civic life. A decade (and five Pulitzer Prizes) later, ProPublica has built the largest investigative newsroom in the country. Our work has spurred reform through legislation, at the voting booth, and inside our nation’s most important institutions.

This story you’ve just finished was funded by our readers and we hope it inspires you to make a gift to ProPublica so that we can publish more investigations like this one that holds people in power to account and produces real change.

Your donation will help us ensure that we can continue this critical work. From the Trump Administration, criminal justice, health care, immigration and so much more, we are busier than ever covering stories you won’t see anywhere else. Make your gift of any amount today and join the tens of thousands of ProPublicans across the country, standing up for the power of independent journalism to produce real, lasting change. Thank you.

Donate Now

Portrait of Jessica Huseman

Jessica Huseman

Jessica Huseman covers voting rights and election administration for ProPublica.

Follow ProPublica

Latest Stories from ProPublica

Inside Public Housing Where Cockroaches Drop From the Wall and Kids are Getting Sick

HUD Inspect: See if Publicly Subsidized Housing Units Passed or Failed Government Inspections

“None of the Children at the School Are Safe”

Despite Audit, Doctors With Checkered Records Can Still Decide Fate of Green Card Seekers

Current site Current page