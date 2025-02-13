Series: Friends of the Court: SCOTUS Justices’ Beneficial Relationships With Billionaire Donors More in this series Caret

We updated our Supreme Connections database with new disclosures on Thursday, adding Justice Samuel Alito’s deferred 2023 filing and eight previously missing disclosures from Justice Clarence Thomas dating back to the 1990s.

Supreme Connections is our database that makes it easy for anyone to browse justices’ financial disclosures and to search for connections to people and companies mentioned within them.

This update includes Alito’s 2023 disclosure, which was released in August after he received an extension, as well as eight Thomas filings from the 1990s provided by Documented. Those filings were not previously available in our database. While federal ethics law requires judges to file these disclosures each year, the law requires most filings to be destroyed after six years, making many past disclosures hard to find.

Alito’s disclosure includes $900 in concert tickets from Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis, which The New York Times reported were for her annual music festival in Regensburg, Germany. The Bavarian aristocrat once dubbed the “punk princess” has reinvented herself in recent decades, closely aligning with European conservative and Catholic circles.

The newly added Thomas filings, which cover 1992 to 1999, reveal more than 100 gifts or travel-related reimbursements, including more than a dozen private flights, cigars from the late conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh, and a 1997 trip paid for by billionaire Harlan Crow to Bohemian Grove, an all-male retreat in northern California. ProPublica previously reported how Crow has provided Thomas with extensive undisclosed luxury travel, including several other trips to Bohemian Grove. Thomas has argued he did not need to disclose such gifts.

