Do You Have Information About the CECOT Deportations? Help ProPublica Report.

If you have information about the deportation operation or the immigrants who were deported, we want to hear from you.

by Perla Trevizo, Melissa Sanchez, Mica Rosenberg and Maryam Jameel

Leidys Trejo Solórzano holds a picture of her brother, Leonardo José Colmenares Solórzano, one of a number of Venezuelans sent to the CECOT prison in El Salvador this March. (Adriana Loureiro Fernández for ProPublica and The Texas Tribune)

Leer en español.

The Trump administration sent more than 230 Venezuelan immigrants to CECOT, a maximum-security prison in El Salvador, and accused them of being members of the violent Tren de Aragua gang. For the past four months, ProPublica and The Texas Tribune have been reporting on these men, their backgrounds and how they ended up in custody. We’ve written about how the administration knew before removing them that the vast majority had not been convicted of any crimes in the U.S., contradicting its claims that the men were “the worst of the worst,” and how, by and large, they were abiding by the immigration system and not absconding from authorities. Now that they’ve been returned to Venezuela, we’re continuing to report on who the men are and what they went through.

Do you have information about the men or about the operation in which they were deported that you can share? Fill out this form or contact us via Signal at 917-512-0201 or WhatsApp at 917-327-4868.

We appreciate you sharing your story and we take your privacy seriously. We are gathering this information for the purposes of our reporting, and we will contact you if we wish to publish any part of your story.

