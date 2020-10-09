ProPublica Is Significantly Expanding Its Local Operations. Come Work With Us.

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

ProPublica is expanding its local presence by adding offices in the South and the Southwest and augmenting its presence in the Midwest. This will be in addition to our joint initiative with The Texas Tribune and our Local Reporting Network.

To do this, we are adding reporters, editors and members of our specialized teams to work on these local efforts.

Below is a list of open news positions, as well as the date applications are due. Reporting spots in the South and Southwest will be posted later this fall. For the most up-to-date list of open positions, visit our jobs page. Contact information is included in each job posting.

Deputy editor, local

Senior editor, South

Senior editor, Southwest

Midwest reporters

Research reporters

Copy editor

Copy editor, temporary

Audience editor, news, social, weekends

Assistant audience editor, Local, temporary

Local data reporter, temporary

News apps developer, temporary

Engagement reporter, temporary

Visual journalist

This is not an exhaustive list of open positions at ProPublica! Additional openings, on both the editorial and business teams, are posted (as always) on our jobs page.

We are dedicated to improving our newsroom, in part by better reflecting the people and regions we cover. (Here is a breakdown of our staff.) We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages. And we are taking steps to meet that commitment. We especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.

Want to know about other jobs at ProPublica? Check out our full list of jobs and fellowships, and sign up to be notified when there is a new opening.