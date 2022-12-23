This year, ProPublica investigated racial disparities in the child welfare system, the “wild west” of unregulated prenatal tests, junk science like 911 call analysis and more. Here are the best visuals from our investigations in 2022.

We seek to render the invisible visible and bring clarity to the intentionally complex.

We strive to capture the experiences of those hurt by broken systems and the dignity they display in the face of the most difficult circumstances.

We do this with photos, illustrations, animations, maps, graphics, videos, audio and more, so that in addition to reading, you can hear, see, grasp and, most importantly, feel the stories ProPublica tells.

Thank you for your time and engagement, and for the opportunity you’ve given us to illuminate life in 2022. Please enjoy this collection of our best visual work of the year.